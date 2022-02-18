Over 7.4 million cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, output surge by 32 pc

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.434 million or exactly 7,434,991 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Feb 15, 2022, registering a 32.37 per cent increase compared to corresponding period of last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.434 million or exactly 7,434,991 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Feb 15, 2022, registering a 32.37 per cent increase compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released to media on Friday, Punjab arrival figures stood at 3.92 million or 3,922,048 bales showing increase by 12.69 per cent while Sindh province registered 64.45 per cent surge with contribution of over 3.51 million or 3,512,943 bales.

Report says Phutti equivalent to 7,430,287 bales has undergone the ginning and pressing process at factories.

Over 7.3 million or 7,311,374 bales have been sold out with major chunk of it, 7.29 million (7,295,374) bales bought by textile mills and 16,000 by exporters. Exactly 123,617 bales were lying unsold at the ginneries.

Sanghar district in Sindh remained on top of the list registering arrival of over 1.3 million or exactly 1,319,644 bales while Punjab district of Bahawalnagar stood second with the figure of just over 1.1 million cotton bales.

Total 17 ginning factories were operational in the country including one in Sindh and 16 in Punjab.