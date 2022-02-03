Over 7.4m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 33.19pc increase

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.4 million or exactly 74,20,917 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till February Ist, 2022 registering increase of 33.19 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.4 million or exactly 74,20,917 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till February Ist, 2022 registering increase of 33.19 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, over 7.4 million or 74,10,296 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.9 million or 39,08,686 bales registering a surplus of 13.73 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 34,36,731 bales.

Sindh generated over 3.5 million or 35,12,231 bales registering an increase of 64.51 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 21,34,935 bales.

Textile mills bought 72,33,312 bales while exporters purchased 16,000 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2021-22.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 13,19,044 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 11,21,226 bales.

Total 33 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 1,71,605 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.