Over half a million saplings target set for federal capital

Ministry of Climate Change during its Monsoon Plantation under Prime Minister Imran Khan's ambitious 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project is going to plant over half a million saplings in the federal capital

Talking to APP, a ministry official said the monsoon plantation would get impetus on Plant for Pakistan Day on August 18 as this year's theme or slogan for motivation would be 'Har Bashar Do Shajar' (Everyone to plant two trees).

The monsoon plantation, however, had the mission to involve social sector with a special focus on youth and all stakeholders to take ownership of the massive plantation project.

He informed that recently over 20,000 saplings were planted in the federal capital's 100 acres of retrieved land of the Margalla Hills National Park in Shakarparain.

"Around 635 plantation activities will be carried out across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the monsoon plantation under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project." He mentioned that the Clean Green Pakistan programme was mainly a behavioural change movement to plant more trees and keep the environment clean with mass public ownership of the initiative.

"10 BTT is also part of the Prime Minister's Clean Green Programme which will conduct plantation sites on retrieved lands and degraded green areas of the federal capital without any forest cover or less trees," he added.

The official mentioned that massive awareness campaigns would be launched to apprise the masses of the importance of trees and their impact on environment focusing public participation for plantation drive Har Bashar Do Shajar.

The plantation drive across the country would help not only increase the green cover rather would help achieve public ownership of the trees that were cut down without any hesitation.

The public would be given access to plantation sites and free saplings would be easily available at the distribution points, established in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) which were mainly indigenous species.

The free saplings distribution points have been established at G-9 Markaz (Tehzeeb Bakers), G-13 Markaz (Cash and Carry), Bara Kaho (Punjab Cash and Carry), Park Road, Sawan Garden, PWD (Main Bazar), Bahria Town Phase-4, DHA-II Islamabad, Centaurus Mall, Giga Mall, Horitculture Department of Bahria Town (3 sites), Shaheen Chemist Jinnah Avenue, D.Watson Chemist Blue Area, F-6 Markaz, F-10 Markaz and G-11 Markaz, he added.

The official said several sapling supply points were set up in Gulberg Greens, Multi professional Housing Society, CBR Housing Society, T&T Housing Society, Veteran Cooperative Housing Society, Save Mart G-6, Loafology Bakery & Caf, The Monal Restaurant, Chaaye Khana Bahria Phase IV, Des Pardes Saidpur Village, Tandoori Restaurant F-10/1, Shams Store F-6 Markaz, Marble Stone Ice Cream F-7 Markaz and also at Chattha's F-10/2.

He was of the view that people should participate in the plantation campaign to revive the spoiled forest cover of the federal capital which had been tainted due to various development projects and housings raised in ICT.