Over One Million Animals Vaccinated, Provided Medical Facilities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:02 PM

The Livestock and Fisheries Department vaccinated and provided medical facilities to over 1.535 million animals in 26 districts of the province during the month of August despite the monsoon rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Livestock and Fisheries Department vaccinated and provided medical facilities to over 1.535 million animals in 26 districts of the province during the month of August despite the monsoon rains.

According to the monthly report presented to Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi, 227 relief camps have been set up in 26 districts where more than 200 veterinary doctors and about 400 veterinary paramedical staff have been deployed.

The report said 566,000 large animals and over 777,000 small animals were vaccinated while medical facilities were provided to 45,000 small and large animals.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Abdul Bari Pitafi has said that even during the monsoon rains in August, the Livestock and Fisheries Department provided timely protection to livestock from seasonal diseases and continued full-fledged vaccination campaign across the province.

