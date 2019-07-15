UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs 40 Billion Earmarked For Agri Sector Development

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 01:13 PM

Over Rs 40 billion earmarked for agri sector development

Member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza here on Monday expressed that Rs40 billion were earmarked for the development of agriculture sector

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza here on Monday expressed that Rs40 billion were earmarked for the development of agriculture sector.

Talking to media persons, he said that around seven billion rupees were earmarked for the provision of Crop Insurance Programme, e-credit, subsidy on seeds and fertilizer.

The Punjab government will establish auction market to give proper rate of crops to farmers.

The government has decided agri smart card for direct subsidy to farmers because through this system all small farmers could get benefits.

Shaheen Raza underlined that the government was taking solid steps for the promotion and development of the agriculture sector across the country as Pakistan is an agriculture state but unfortunately in the past no regimes had paid proper attention for the development of this sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Agriculture Agri Market Media All Government Billion Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Dollar gains 16 paisa in interbank

3 minutes ago

22 persons went missing as flood sweeps village in ..

31 seconds ago

Court extends Zardari’s judicial remand for 14 d ..

9 minutes ago

Plastic exports up 31 pc in 11 months

3 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawa ..

3 minutes ago

Monetary Policy to be announced on Tuesday

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.