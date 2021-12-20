Overloaded sugarcane tractor trolleys sans reflectors impounded

District Traffic Officer on Monday registered FIRs against owners of overloaded tractor trolleys operating without reflectors as a warning to them to follow rules so as to avoid risk of accidents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :District Traffic Officer on Monday registered FIRs against owners of overloaded tractor trolleys operating without reflectors as a warning to them to follow rules so as to avoid risk of accidents.

Police officials said that District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal had issued orders to traffic police in a meeting with sugar mills administrations and the traffic police to ensure that the tractor trolleys are loaded with sugarcane properly in accordance with the capacity and are parked properly.

They were also ordered that all such vehicles should have reflectors installed so that these could be identified from afar to avoid risk of accidents.

In compliance with the orders, DTO Waseem Ijaz conducted an operation and tractor trolleys found to be overloaded or without having reflectors were unloaded and impounded in respective police stations. Illegal 'Kundas' i.e weaight measuring facilities along the roads were also sealed on the occasion.

DTO said that the initiative was taken to minimize risk of accidents and advised quarters concerned to abide by the instructions to keep the road safe for all.