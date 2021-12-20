UrduPoint.com

Overloaded Sugarcane Tractor Trolleys Sans Reflectors Impounded

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:16 PM

Overloaded sugarcane tractor trolleys sans reflectors impounded

District Traffic Officer on Monday registered FIRs against owners of overloaded tractor trolleys operating without reflectors as a warning to them to follow rules so as to avoid risk of accidents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :District Traffic Officer on Monday registered FIRs against owners of overloaded tractor trolleys operating without reflectors as a warning to them to follow rules so as to avoid risk of accidents.

Police officials said that District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal had issued orders to traffic police in a meeting with sugar mills administrations and the traffic police to ensure that the tractor trolleys are loaded with sugarcane properly in accordance with the capacity and are parked properly.

They were also ordered that all such vehicles should have reflectors installed so that these could be identified from afar to avoid risk of accidents.

In compliance with the orders, DTO Waseem Ijaz conducted an operation and tractor trolleys found to be overloaded or without having reflectors were unloaded and impounded in respective police stations. Illegal 'Kundas' i.e weaight measuring facilities along the roads were also sealed on the occasion.

DTO said that the initiative was taken to minimize risk of accidents and advised quarters concerned to abide by the instructions to keep the road safe for all.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic All From

Recent Stories

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreig ..

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreign currency

11 minutes ago
 Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes vi ..

Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes victory

7 minutes ago
 Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

29 minutes ago
 Philippine delegation holds series of strategic me ..

Philippine delegation holds series of strategic meetings with UAE to boost trade ..

32 minutes ago
 More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian fl ..

More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian floods

7 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General ..

Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General discuss judiciary cooperation

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.