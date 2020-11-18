PAC asks food dept to bound suppliers for timely delivery of wheat

The Public Account Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday directed the provincial food department to bound the suppliers of wheat to timely deliver the wheat supply and install trackers on vehicle for real time tracking of the supply trucks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Public Account Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday directed the provincial food department to bound the suppliers of wheat to timely deliver the wheat supply and install trackers on vehicle for real time tracking of the supply trucks.

The meeting chaired by Acting Chairman MPA Idress Khan Khattak discussed audit paras of provincial food department for the year 2013-14 and expressed concern over delayed supply of wheat by a contractor M/S Inam and Co without imposing fine.

The chairman of the committee directed the food department to permanently blacklist the contractor and warned the other contractors to ensure timely supply of wheat in future.

The committee discussed 15 audit paras of the food department and settled all while ordered probe into payment of additional amount under the head of transportation and sought report within two-week.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Babar Salim Swati, Inayatullah Khan and Arbab Wasim Hayat and Secretary Food Khushal Khan and Director General Audit Lal Mohammad Khan.