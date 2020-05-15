UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paddy To Cover 4.6 M Acres In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:10 PM

Paddy to cover 4.6 m acres in Punjab

More than 46.18 lakh acres of land would be brought under paddy crop during Kharif crop season in various rice growing areas of the Punjab

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : More than 46.18 lakh acres of land would be brought under paddy crop during Kharif crop season in various rice growing areas of the Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department while talking to APP here on Friday said that the department had chalked out a well-knitted training programme to create awareness among the growers about the use of recommended seed and proper use of fertilizer to attain the fixed target in Punjab.

In this regard, special training teams were visiting various villages for providing proper guidance and assistance about the use of inputs, nursery sowing and transfer of plants into fields to the rice growers in the Punjab.

The paddy would be sown on 91083 acres in Sialkot, 78053 acres in Daska, 103098 acres in Pasrur and 44796 acres in Sambrial teshsils of Sialkot district,the sources added.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial

Recent Stories

Over 6.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - W ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens of COVID-19 Cases Detected in Roma Settleme ..

1 minute ago

Australia records 7,017 COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Asia's traffic roars back as lockdowns end

1 minute ago

Auto exports dip in April on coronavirus pandemic

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Grows to 34 Kazakhstan After E ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.