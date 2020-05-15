Paddy to cover 4.6 m acres in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 46.18 lakh acres of land would be brought under paddy crop during Kharif crop season in various rice growing areas of the Punjab

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : More than 46.18 lakh acres of land would be brought under paddy crop during Kharif crop season in various rice growing areas of the Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department while talking to APP here on Friday said that the department had chalked out a well-knitted training programme to create awareness among the growers about the use of recommended seed and proper use of fertilizer to attain the fixed target in Punjab.

In this regard, special training teams were visiting various villages for providing proper guidance and assistance about the use of inputs, nursery sowing and transfer of plants into fields to the rice growers in the Punjab.

The paddy would be sown on 91083 acres in Sialkot, 78053 acres in Daska, 103098 acres in Pasrur and 44796 acres in Sambrial teshsils of Sialkot district,the sources added.