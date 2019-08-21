Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be discovered: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that paddy varieties having great aroma and taste must be discovered with an aim to export them.

He said this during a meeting of Rice Working Group at Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku on Wednesday, said a press release issued here. Jahangir Tareen also attended the meeting as a chief guest.

The meeting was told that paddy had been cultivated in Punjab on 380,000 acres of land and till now 25 paddy varieties had been discovered and these also included varieties which were resistant against various diseases.

This year Basmati variety was being cultivated on 40 per cent of land, Sela rice on 37 per cent of land thick rice on 7 per cent and Hybrid rice on 02 per cent of land.

It was further told 4 million ton of paddy yield is expected.

Jahangir Tareen said the present government was paying special attention for increasing the paddy export and in this regard a national project to increase paddy yield was being started by Federal government with a hefty amount of above Rs 4 billion.

He said under this project special attention would be paid on latest research on paddy besides discovering varieties giving maximum yield.