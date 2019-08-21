UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paddy Varieties With Good Aroma, Taste Must Be Discovered: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:24 PM

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be discovered: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that paddy varieties having great aroma and taste must be discovered with an aim to export them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that paddy varieties having great aroma and taste must be discovered with an aim to export them.

He said this during a meeting of Rice Working Group at Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku on Wednesday, said a press release issued here. Jahangir Tareen also attended the meeting as a chief guest.

The meeting was told that paddy had been cultivated in Punjab on 380,000 acres of land and till now 25 paddy varieties had been discovered and these also included varieties which were resistant against various diseases.

This year Basmati variety was being cultivated on 40 per cent of land, Sela rice on 37 per cent of land thick rice on 7 per cent and Hybrid rice on 02 per cent of land.

It was further told 4 million ton of paddy yield is expected.

Jahangir Tareen said the present government was paying special attention for increasing the paddy export and in this regard a national project to increase paddy yield was being started by Federal government with a hefty amount of above Rs 4 billion.

He said under this project special attention would be paid on latest research on paddy besides discovering varieties giving maximum yield.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Russia, Other Regional Countries Must S ..

2 minutes ago

Late prof Dilshad conferred PhD degree after death ..

2 minutes ago

Abductors of Russian Sailors Allow Contact With Bo ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey-Russia-Iran Summit on Syria to be Held on S ..

7 minutes ago

Merkel Links Russia's Return to G8 Format to Imple ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.