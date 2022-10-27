UrduPoint.com

Pak-US Cooperation In Agriculture Sector Critical For Ensuring Food Security: Masood Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 27, 2022 | 01:57 PM

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Masood Khan

The Pakistan Ambassador has appreciated the Government and the people of United States for standing beside Pakistan in the aftermath of unprecedented floods that has adversely hit farming community in particular.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Masood Khan has said that close cooperation between Pakistan and United States is critical in ensuring food security especially in the wake of devastating floods that have inundated one third of the country and washed away 4 million acres of farmland.

Ambassador Masood Khan expressed these views while talking to a visiting delegation from Pakistan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

The visiting delegation shared details of their meetings that were aimed at promoting Pak-US bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector particularly supporting cotton crop with timely availability of ‘BT’ seeds.

The delegation also apprised about their interactions to promote bilateral exchange programs especially enhancing collaboration between agriculture universities and research institutes of the two countries.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that the Ukrainian crisis coupled with devastating floods in Pakistan have compounded the issue of food security manifold and thus needed immediate attention.

He appreciated the Government and the people of United States for standing beside Pakistan in the aftermath of unprecedented floods that has adversely hit farming community in particular.

Appreciating flood assistance of 66 million Dollars by the US government, the Ambassador highlighted that 10 million dollars have been allocated for food security in the country.

He briefed the delegation about the efforts to promote, strengthen and institutionalize bilateral cooperation and transforming agriculture sector of the country on modern lines with the help of US expertise.

Ambassador Khan assured the delegation of Embassy’s full support in connecting relevant departments and officials with their US counterparts and keeping a tab on continuous progress in the mutually agreed areas of cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Flood Washington Agriculture Progress United States Sardar Masood Khan Cotton From Government Million

Recent Stories

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

37 minutes ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

2 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

2 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.