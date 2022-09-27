UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Elections 22/23 Have Entered The Final Stages

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the final stages

Chairman Pakistan Progressive Ginners Group said that according to the election schedule, the chairman, senior vice chairman and vice chairman were to be elected on September 27

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022) Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the final stages. Chairman Pakistan Progressive Ginners Group said that according to the election schedule, the chairman, senior vice chairman and vice chairman were to be elected on September 27.

According to nomination papers, the papers of Chairman Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman Bilal Khan and Vice Chairman Rana Wasim Hanif were received and no candidate submitted papers against them.

So these three were elected unopposed.
Earlier, 15 candidates' papers were received for the 15 vacant seats of the Executive Committee, who were elected unopposed.
According to sources, all the senior leadership of PCGA, Chairman Pakistan Progressive Ginners Group Malik Talat Sohail, Chairman Ginners Group Haji Muhammad Akram, former Chairman Dr.

Jesumal, Mahesh Kumar Talreeja, Sohail Mehmood Haral, Amanullah Qureshi and Chaudhry Masood Majeed have successfully made possible by creating consensus on all positions through mutual consultation with colleagues.
Moreover, the former chairman Amanullah Qureshi played a key role in bringing all the leadership together on one platform so that they should play their role unitedly in the serious economic crisis of the country.
Its formal notification will be issued in the Annual General Body Meeting on September 30.

