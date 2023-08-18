Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in cotton factories: Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Tala

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat said that today the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in cotton factories, according to which 2115433 bales in the cotton factories of the country arrive till August 15, 2023. 636,684 bales of cotton have arrived in the factories of Punjab province

Mulltan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023) Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat said that today the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in cotton factories, according to which 2115433 bales in the cotton factories of the country arrive till August 15, 2023.

636,684 bales of cotton have arrived in the factories of Punjab province. 1,478,749 bales of cotton have arrived in the factories of Sindh and Balochistan.

457 ginning factories are operational in the country.

Exporters have purchased 66086 bales of cotton this season. While the textile sector has bought 1860300 bales of cotton. He said that in the current cotton season, with the grace of Allah, there is a substantial increase in the production of cotton.

Which will provide a strong base to our economy. I demand the caretaker government to make timely purchase of cotton possible to secure the valuable exchange rate.