Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Sep , 2023) Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat Convener Cotton Committee Malik Tanveer Arshad and member Cotton Committee FPCCI said that today Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton factories.

According to the order, by September 2023, 3041104 bales of cotton have arrived in the cotton factories of the country. 1068796 bales of cotton have arrived in the factories of Punjab province. 1972308 bales of cotton have arrived in the factories of Sindh and Balochistan.

528 ginning factories are operational in the country. Exporters have purchased 168,726 bales of cotton this season. While the textile sector has bought 2615271 bales of cotton. He said that in the current cotton season, with the grace of Allah, there is a substantial increase in the production of cotton.

Which will provide a strong base to our economy. Today's figures are double that of the previous year, which is due to the special mercy of Allah Ta'ala