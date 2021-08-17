UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Customs Processes 1st Mango Consignment For Export To Russia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:56 PM

The Pakistan Customs has processed the first fresh mango (White Chaunsa) consignment for export to Moscow, Russia under the TIR Convention

According to a press statement issued by FBR, the exporter of the said consignment is M/s. Ishfaq & Co, Okara, Sahiwal.

According to the statement, this was one of the first endeavors to introduce Pakistani fresh fruits and indigenous goods to Russia. It will help the Pakistani traders to capture markets not only in Russia but also in Europe by land route.

The consignment has left Pakistan at Taftan/Mirjawa (Iran) border and is destined for Moscow (Russia) via Tehran-Astara (Azebaijan)-Astrakhan (Russia) route.

The road distance from Taftan to Moscow via Astara is 4600 Km and it will be covered in about 7 days.

The instant TIR transportation will open this route for Kinnow exports as it will take about 10 days to reach Moscow via Tehran-Astara-Astra Khan route while sea voyage on Karachi-St Petersburg route takes about 35 days and this shortening of distance will increase Kinnow and other exports to Russian Federation and EU.

