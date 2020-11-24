UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Producing Best Quality Citrus Fruits; Modern Marketing Can Boost Forex: Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:23 PM

Pakistan producing best quality citrus fruits; modern marketing can boost forex: expert

Pakistan is producing best quality citrus fruits which can potentially earn more foreign exchange but efficient marketing is a pre-requisite

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan is producing best quality citrus fruits which can potentially earn more foreign exchange but efficient marketing is a pre-requisite.

According to Mudassar Abbas Deputy Director Research Information Unit Faisalabad, citrus fruits are an important source of earning foreign exchange from around the world . " Pakistan is one of the top ten fruits producing countries in the world. However, it has achieved a hallmark after introducing seedless orange, grapefruit and Kinnow. Its fresh fruits are an innovation but our farmers are unaware of the importance of citrus fruits due to which they lose their citrus fruit during harvesting and while shifting it to the market".

Most of the loss of citrus fruits is due to gardeners' unfamiliarity with important issues like harvesting and grading as most of the orchards are handed over to the contractors who either pick the fruit very early or leave it on the tree for too long which affects physical maturity and commercial value of the fruit.

"When the farmers pick the fruit very early, it remains small in size and due to its green color and lack of external attractiveness, it cannot get a fair price in the market.

This type of fruit also reduces the export volume while juice quantity in late harvested fruit is also less and it also witnesses an unpleasant change in the taste because its stalks become dry and the fruit lacks the proper combination of sweetness and sourness", he explained.

Spokesman of University of Agriculture Faisalabad said that the farmers should use cutter or pliers for harvesting citrus fruits safely.The farmers should adopt latest technology for harvesting fruits and shifting to market.

Responding to a question, he said farmers should grade the fruits after plucking them from source. "Grading is done on a fruit mat or conveyor belt in the factories and all the fruits are divided into different groups or grades. For this distribution size of fruit, disease free status, clean and strong skin and color etc. are taken into consideration".

"The farmers should classify their produce and send it to the market, otherwise all the grades if put in one basket do not fetch right price in the fruit market".

The Kinnow exporters should make high quality "food grade packaging" and introduce their brand namein the global market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Technology Exchange Orange Price Market All From Best Top University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

27 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

19 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

19 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

20 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

20 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.