Pakistan set to launch agricultural census from January 1

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Pakistan is gearing up to launch its seventh Integrated Digital Count, a groundbreaking agricultural census that will collect data on big landowners, herders, and livestock owners for the first time in the country's history.

The field operation, scheduled to begin on January 1, 2025, will continue until February 10, 2025.

According to Shahid Mangrio, District Coordinator, Statistics Department Mirpurkhas, while talking to local correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan, the census aims to collect data for policy making in the agricultural sector.

To achieve this, 311 master trainers have been trained in Islamabad, while 6,500 agricultural census staff and 1,368 supervisors have been trained at the district level, he further revealed.