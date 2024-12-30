Pakistan Set To Launch Agricultural Census From January 1
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM
Pakistan is gearing up to launch its seventh Integrated Digital Count, a groundbreaking agricultural census that will collect data on big landowners, herders, and livestock owners for the first time in the country's history
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Pakistan is gearing up to launch its seventh Integrated Digital Count, a groundbreaking agricultural census that will collect data on big landowners, herders, and livestock owners for the first time in the country's history.
The field operation, scheduled to begin on January 1, 2025, will continue until February 10, 2025.
According to Shahid Mangrio, District Coordinator, Statistics Department Mirpurkhas, while talking to local correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan, the census aims to collect data for policy making in the agricultural sector.
To achieve this, 311 master trainers have been trained in Islamabad, while 6,500 agricultural census staff and 1,368 supervisors have been trained at the district level, he further revealed.
Recent Stories
No deal on establishment or foreign pressure, says Imran Khan
Pakistan’s Bookme partners with flyadeal to launch affordable flights to Saudi ..
Gilani congratulates newly elected members of Lahore press club
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews efforts to control prices of esse ..
Govt committed to providing quality education, says Khalid Maqbool
Ministry of Health and Prevention wins Excellence in Health Tech Innovation
Pakistan set to launch agricultural census from January 1
2024 year of economic stabilization, reviving growth & recovery: Dr Suleri
UN Secretary-General calls for 2025 to mark new beginning
Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Moatasim Bilallah Shah conducts surprise visit ..
IGP Sindh calls on Home Minister Ziaul Hasan
Nasirabad Police recover big fireworks cache
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Pakistan set to launch agricultural census from January 12 minutes ago
-
Researchers propose organic zones, five-colored agriculture to tackle malnutrition6 days ago
-
Kissan Ittehad Chairman demands to increase rates of crop6 days ago
-
DCs directed to ensure payments to sugarcane farmers within 10 days28 days ago
-
Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded1 month ago
-
Wheat growers must use balanced, proportional fertilizers to enhance yield1 month ago
-
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab2 months ago
-
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October2 months ago
-
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 152 months ago
-
Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas3 months ago
-
Agriculture minister launches App to ensure farmers’ access to quality fertilizers3 months ago
-
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tractor3 months ago