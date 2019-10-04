UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Agri Experts, Scientists Invited By Egypt To Visit Its Agriculture Research Center

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani agriculture experts and scientists have formally been invited to visit Agriculture Research Centers of Egypt - one of world's pioneer in agriculture research & development - in order to further explore opportunities in the field of agriculture, particularly agriculture research.

The invitation was extended by Egyptian Ambassador Ahmed Fadel Yacoub, who along with a delegation, called on Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan to discuss the areas of mutual cooperation particularly agriculture and livestock sectors development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that both the countries share common agricultural traditions and there was a lot of potential for exchange of research and techniques between the two countries, said a press release.

He further said that Pakistan imports two-third of its required DAP from various countries, and Egypt would be welcome for any joint venture for establishing a plant in Pakistan and invest thereof.

Additionally, Pakistan could benefit from Egyptian research and development in various crops like cotton as it has much better yield comparatively, he added.

Egyptian Ambassador Fadel Yacoub told that Pakistan could consider the acknowledgement of scholarships from Egyptian Agriculture Universities in order to share knowledge and expertise particularly in the field of cotton production.

The Ambassador also asked local agricultural specialists and scientists to visit one of the world's pioneer Agriculture Research Centers in Egyptto further explore the opportunities in the field of agriculture particularlyagriculture research and development.

