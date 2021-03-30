UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Fish To Be Brought To Chinese Market: Ahmed Iqbal Baloch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:44 PM

Pakistani fish to be brought to Chinese market: Ahmed Iqbal Baloch

The fishery is a key component of the growing bilateral trade between China and Pakistan and he plans to bring Pakistani fish to the Chinese market, Chairman of Pakistan's Visionary Group, Ahmed Iqbal Baloch said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The fishery is a key component of the growing bilateral trade between China and Pakistan and he plans to bring Pakistani fish to the Chinese market, Chairman of Pakistan's Visionary Group, Ahmed Iqbal Baloch said on Tuesday.

"We are importing a lot of things from China, and we want to lift our exports to China as well. Fishery is a key component of Pakistan's exports. Pakistan has large seashore and there are fish number one quality available in the sea. We want to make Pakistani fish value-added and export to China and all over the world," he said in interview.

Baloch, who is working in many areas to cement Sino-Pak friendship said, tourism is another area that has great potential to develop between the two countries.

"I've visited China for many times and I saw so many fascinating cities. However, a large number of Pakistanis haven't visited China, so they still have no idea about these places' charm," he said.

"Pakistan also has many beautiful places like Punjab and Gwadar, which are worth exploring for Chinese people,"� he told CEN.

Sharing his feeling about China, he said, There are so many countries in the world. But when we talk about China, we feel proud that China is not only a friend to us, it's also a brother. China-Pakistan friendship and CPEC make me feel that we're a family. When I visited China, the common people were happy seeing me and the same feeling is also in Pakistan.

"� Baloch appreciates the closeness brought by CPEC and the Belt and Raod Initiative (BRI) a lot.

"The Chinese President Xi Jinping gave an excellent road map not only for China and Pakistan but also for the whole world. His idea establishes a good platform to the world regarding economy, trade, cultural exchanges, etc."� Baloch praised the great initiative put forward by Xi Jinping.

"I am very happy seeing that our Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to lead Pakistan into a powerful country and bring more development to Pakistan. In the coming days, China-Pakistan ties definitely deepen because of more connectivity in various areas,"� he said.

Visionary Group is doing business related to CPEC in a wide scope including media, social club, housing scheme, etc. Especially in the media area, VSH news tv under Visionary Group has produced many high-quality programs together with CEN like The Belt and Road: Face to Face and When in China.

"When we talk about CPEC, there is a question of how we can bring more and more connectivity and make people become closer with each other. Good media definitely bring things in a proper direction. We are working with Chinese companies to show what development is actually going on in Pakistan through CPEC," he said.

