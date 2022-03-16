UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Irrigation Network Serving Around 45 Million Acres Land

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan's irrigation network serving around 45 million acres land

Pakistan has the largest integrated irrigation network in the world, which is serving around 45 million acres of cultivated land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan has the largest integrated irrigation network in the world, which is serving around 45 million acres of cultivated land.

The system is fed by the waters of the Indus River and its tributaries, said an official of Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

The irrigation network of Pakistan mainly comprises of three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma), 19 barrages, 12 Inter-river link canals and 45 independent irrigation canal commands and 435 large, medium and small dams.

The major storage reservoirs include Tarbela (existing Live Storage Capacity = 6.101 MAF against original storage capacity of 9.70 MAF), Chashma (existing Live Storage Capacity = 0.278 MAF against original storage capacity of 0.70 MAF) on River Indus and Mangla with existing Live Storage Capacity = 7.356 MAF (this includes the additional storage capacity of 2.88 MAF after Mangla Dam Raising allowing Maximum Conservation Level of 1242 feet) against original storage capacity of 5.

34 MAF on River Jhelum.

Diversion of river waters into off-taking canals is made through barrages, which are gated diversion weirs. The main canals in turn deliver water to branch canals, distributaries and minors. The watercourses get their share of water through outlets in the irrigation channels. Distribution of water from a watercourse is made through a time-schedule called "Warabandi".

According to IRSA record, the average annual surface water availability from Western and Eastern Rivers is 145.03 MAF (Western Rivers: 138.50 MAF & Eastern Rivers: 6.53 MAF),whereas the maximum inflows recorded was 183.45 MAF (in year 1978-79) and minimum inflows were 99.05 MAF (in year 2001-2002) during the post Tarbela period (1976-77 to 2019-20). The Provincial utilization was 97.08 MAF, System losses were 18.46 MAF and Escapages downstream Kotri Barrage were 27.59 MAF.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Water Dam Jhelum Kotri Post From Share Million

Recent Stories

Cummins gives Australia vital lift after epic Baba ..

Cummins gives Australia vital lift after epic Babar-Shafique stand

9 seconds ago
 High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islama ..

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islamabad today

18 minutes ago
 Speakers concerned over-criminalization of freedom ..

Speakers concerned over-criminalization of freedom of expression in IOK

50 seconds ago
 Sri Lankan gas companies stop operations

Sri Lankan gas companies stop operations

52 seconds ago
 India logs 2,876 new COVID-19 cases

India logs 2,876 new COVID-19 cases

53 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 72889 cusecs water

IRSA releases 72889 cusecs water

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>