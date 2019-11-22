(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's top agriculture show "CAC Pakistan Exhibition-2019" concluded on Friday at Expo Centre here.

Thousands of visitors from Pakistan and abroad attended the mega event on the final day and showed interest in agri products displayed at over 100 stalls, set up by 68 Chinese and 50 Pakistani companies.

This was the 5th edition of CAC Pakistan Exhibitions, which met a historic success as Pakistani and Chinese exhibitors had joined hands and pledged to work together to give the desired strength to the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Joint ventures between Pakistani and Chinese entrepreneurs are an ample proof of the fact that a revolution in Pakistan's agriculture sector is knocking at the doors as mega CAC Pakistan Exhibition - 2019 is bringing Chinese technologies and expertise to the country.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad distributed shields and certificates amongst the exhibitors and hailed their zeal and courage to boost the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that CAC Pakistan Exhibition - 2019 has highlighted the potential of agriculture sector of Pakistan. Partnership between Pakistani and Chinese private sector would help transfer of technology pertaining to agro chemicals, pesticides, seeds and fertilisers.

The LCCI office-bearers said that CAC Summit and Exhibition was a unique opportunity for Pakistan's agriculturists as it has enabled them to learn about the Chinese expertise in the agriculture sector. Chinese cooperation in all fields of the economy is matchless. Pakistan is the only country of the South Asia to have CAC exhibition that is certainly strengthening Pakistan's agriculture sector.

Foreigner visitors lauded the LCCI efforts for organising the CAC Pakistan Summit and Exhibition and hoped that it would play a significant role in promotion of agriculture sector of Pakistan.