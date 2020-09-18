UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Total Seaborne Trade On Consistent Upwards Trend

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:04 PM

Pakistan's total seaborne trade on consistent upwards trend

Pakistan's total seaborne trade has been on consistent upwards trend, as the growth of 98 million metric tonnes was recorded in 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's total seaborne trade has been on consistent upwards trend, as the growth of 98 million metric tonnes was recorded in 2019.

In a written reply to the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs available with APP, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said that as Pakistan's living standards uplifted, its dependence on foreign trade has increased as well, adding that the vast majority of that growth comes from import of dry bulk cargo, accounting for approximately 42 % (60 % overall) of all of Pakistan's seaborne trade in 2019.

In order to implement the Prime Minister's vision of Blue Economy, the Federal minister for Maritime Affairs has recently announced a revised shipping policy.

" A significant incentive for the Pakistani flag carriers would be the first berthing right, which is an international practice, saving considerable costs for the ships if unloading is not delayed.

Tax exemption and fiscal incentives have been structured into the fiscal status till the year 2030, customs duty has been abolished for all ships to be registered in the country so that they become national flag carriers.

Other incentives in the statute and policy include exemptions of sale tax and income tax at overall income of the registered ships.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister Import Sale 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chilean President on Inde ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks sag at open

59 seconds ago

LSEG in exclusive talks to sell Milan exchange to ..

7 minutes ago

Seven dead, dozens infected after 'superspreader' ..

7 minutes ago

Intra-Afghan Dialogue: PM's efforts for 'Lasting P ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5,905 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.