UrduPoint.com

Palm Oil Import Increases By 46.74% In 3 Quarters

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Palm oil import increases by 46.74% in 3 quarters

The palm oil import surged by 46.74 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The palm oil import surged by 46.74 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The palm oil import during July-March (2021-22) was recorded at $2,730.668 million against the imports of $1,860.934 million in July-March (2020-21), according to PBS data.

On the other hand, the soyabean import also went up by 113.73 percent to $103.283 million as compared to the import of $48.325 million during last fiscal year.

On year on year basis, the palm oil import witnessed an increase of 5.43 percent during March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The palm oil import during March 2022 was recorded at $290.524 million against the import of $275.549 million in March 2021), according to PBS data.

The soyabean import during the month under review also increased by 100% to $11.750 million as compared to the zero import of the same month of last year.

Meanwhile, on month on month basis, the palm oil import declined by 6.21 percent in March 2022 as compared to the import of $309.766 million in February 2022. The import of soyabean, however went up by 27.7 percent in March 2022 as compared to the imports of $16.772 in February 2022.

The overall food imports increased by 15.46 percent from $6,121,358 million last year to $7,067,740 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea import increased by 13.36 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The tea import during March 2022 were recorded at $63.234 million against the import of $55.782 million in February 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the tea import however declined by 8.73 percent in March 2022 as compared to the imports of $69.279 million in February 2022, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's overall merchandize imports during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year went up by 48.63 percent by growing from $39.489 billion last year to $58.691 billion in July-March (2021-22).

The exports also increased by 24.67 percent and were recorded at $23.298 billion this year against $18.687 billion last year, according to PBS data.

On year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 15.91 percent during March 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year.

The exports during March 2022 were recorded at $2.740 billion against the exports of $2.364 billion in March 2021, the data revealed.

The imports increased from $5.631 billion in March 2021 to $6.186 billion in March 2022, showing growth of 9.86 percent, according to PBS data.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same February March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arms recovered, two arrested

Arms recovered, two arrested

4 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Macron on His Reelection as Pr ..

Putin Congratulates Macron on His Reelection as President of France - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 Plastic export surge 29.88% in 9 months

Plastic export surge 29.88% in 9 months

5 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

5 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Hit Oil Refinery Facilities in Krem ..

Russian Forces Hit Oil Refinery Facilities in Kremenchuk With High-Precision Arm ..

20 minutes ago
 Current load-shedding result of PTI's inefficient ..

Current load-shedding result of PTI's inefficient power policies: PM Shehbaz Sha ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.