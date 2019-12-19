UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAMRA Act To Help Modernise Agri Markets System: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

PAMRA Act to help modernise agri markets system: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Act will play a crucial role in updating the system of agricultural markets on modern lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Act will play a crucial role in updating the system of agricultural markets on modern lines.

He said this during a meeting in which PAMRA Chairman Naveed Anwar Bhinder met him at Agriculture House here on Thursday.

Talking to the media, the minister said that after implementation of the act, all market committees of the province would work according to a new system.

The purpose was to set up separate markets of fruit, grocery, grain, cotton, fisheries, vegetables, sugar and other agricultural commodities, he added.

Langrial said that setting up of separate markets would not only facilitate farmers, but consumers would also get facilities. He said that PAMRA Act would help minimise the role of middleman.

The agriculture minister said that the incumbent government was working on various projects aimed at welfare of farmers.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Market Cotton Media All Government

Recent Stories

Grand Egyptian Museum to open in 2020

2 minutes ago

One SP, 9 DSPs reshuffled in KP

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders PC-1 on developm ..

2 minutes ago

The 9th Mouza Census 2020 to commence from January ..

2 minutes ago

India, US Promise Greater Cooperation in Defense, ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes seminar on writing effe ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.