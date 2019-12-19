PAMRA Act to help modernise agri markets system: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Act will play a crucial role in updating the system of agricultural markets on modern lines

He said this during a meeting in which PAMRA Chairman Naveed Anwar Bhinder met him at Agriculture House here on Thursday.

Talking to the media, the minister said that after implementation of the act, all market committees of the province would work according to a new system.

The purpose was to set up separate markets of fruit, grocery, grain, cotton, fisheries, vegetables, sugar and other agricultural commodities, he added.

Langrial said that setting up of separate markets would not only facilitate farmers, but consumers would also get facilities. He said that PAMRA Act would help minimise the role of middleman.

The agriculture minister said that the incumbent government was working on various projects aimed at welfare of farmers.