PARC , GFRI China arranges training programme of Trout Fish farming business

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th September, 2019) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Gansu Fisheries Research Institute (GFRI), China jointly organized three (03) days Training Course on "Cold Water Fisheries (Trout Farming)" here.The purpose of this training session was to facilitate potential investors in Trout Fish Farming Business by providing them with a general understanding of the business and cold water fisheries research and development in Pakistan.

Under the Belt and Road initiative of Chinese Government, the Gansu province of China has initiated this project.While addressing to its opening ceremony of the training course, Muhammad Ayub Chaudry, Chairman, PARC shared his views to the participants of the course and said that this training course has provided an opportunity for the scientists, industry and farmers to interact and learn latest techniques in cold water and trout fisheries.

He further added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan are the major cold water fish potential areas of Pakistan. They posses a rich variety of freshwater habitats, including major rivers and numerous streams and lakes.

These fresh water resources offer significant opportunities for the development of inland fisheries and aquaculture. PARC has decided to establish a cold water fish laboratory at its research station namely Mountain Agriculture Research Centre (MARC) Juglote, Gilgit with the technical cooperation of GFRI, China to produce seed of new cold water fish species and to multiply them in Gilgit Baltistan, KP and AJK after necessary initial research and in order to transform these opportunities into economic gains and maximize the livelihood of the northern areas training of farmers and industry is key component.

Chairman, also expressed that a delegation of GFRI and Lanzhou University has also visited Trout Research Station of MARC Gilgit and investigated water resources in various districts of GB and declared the water bodies highly suitable for cold water fisheries having huge potential for cold water fish production.Yu Yongbiao, Researcher, Gansu Fisheries Research Institute, China also spoke on the occasion and told that Cold water fisheries especially trout farming is an area with immense potential for the poverty reduction and providing livelihoods to the population of northern areas.

Developing this section of fisheries can also enhance the food security of malnourished communities as fish is an important source of protein. Chinese Researcher ensured the support of China for development and research of cold water fisheries sector in Pakistan.Dr.

Ali Johar, Member (Animal Sciences) PARC, said in his address to the participants that Despite having huge potential for promotion of cold and fresh water fisheries in the region, this sector has not been able to contribute significantly towards the local and national economy.

There is dire need to develop cold water fish sector and to acquire the advance technology from GFRI China as well as fast growing cold water fish species Rainbow, golden trout, brook trout and salmon fish besides building the capacity of the stakeholders.Dr.

Sarfraz Ahmed, Member (NRD), PARC also shared his views and said that there is a need to recognize the importance of cold water fisheries and its potential, it can play in optimizing rural economy of northern areas. Development of cold water fisheries can provide us a valuable tool to achieve targets to this immense challenge.