PARC, Shakeel And Company Sign Agreement To Produce Pasteurized Milk

Sat 12th December 2020 | 02:49 PM

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and private firm Shakeel and company have signed an agreement for initiating a joint venture to produce pasteurized milk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and private firm Shakeel and company have signed an agreement for initiating a joint venture to produce pasteurized milk.

The initiative was aiming at to cater with the hygienic needs of dairy products on affordable prices to a common man in the country.

In this regard, an agreement signing ceremony was held at PARC, which was also witnessed by Chairman PARC Dr Muhammd Azeem Khan, senior officials and management of both the organisations.

Under the agreement, PARC in collaboration with Shakeel & Company would ensure the provision of pasteurized milk to local consumers on affordable prices.

Chief Executive Officer PATCO, Dr Muhammad Amjad and Managing Partner Shakeel and Company Shakeel Ahmad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PARC Dr Muhmmad Azeem Khan said that the objectives of the agreement was to promote livestock and dairy sectors by introducing modern value addition and marketing practices.

The initiative would help in rapid expansion of agricultural business through proper marketing and promotion of our research and development products.

He also mentioned that hygienic and high quality dairy and livestock products like yogurt, meat and fish of PARC are already in the reach of common masses.

This agreement with Shakeel and Company will equip the parties with all required technical, scientific, financial and marketing assistance in provision of quality standard milk, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, Shakeel Ahmed said that their company would ensure development and the availability of dairy products at suitable price to the consumers across the country.

