PARC to establish company to ensure seed varieties to farmers: Dr Azeem

Pakistan Agriculture Council Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan on Thursday said they are establishing their own seed company in order to provide high quality seed to farmers

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Pakistan Agriculture Council Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan on Thursday said they are establishing their own seed company in order to provide high quality seed to farmers.He said this while talking to media persons who were visiting Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol (PR&P) of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

The exposure visit was arranged by PARC for Electronic and Print Media journalists.The visit was aimed to acquaint the media about agri-research and development activities being carried at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), Islamabad to disseminate further these R&D activities / new innovations / technologies and information among stakeholders through media.`Dr Azeem Khan said farmers in the country will be provided with varieties in seeds in order to improve production, adding that so far the council has introduced eight new varieties of wheat aimed 8 mound per acre increase in the production of wheat.Talking about zaitoon crop, he said the council is going to collaborate with private section to increase production.

He said zaitoon will be produced on 37 acre of land. He further said that the zaitoon plants which were imported from Italy started producing fruit.Dr Khan said the council has produced 250,000 plants at the nursery of NARC.

He said the world is tilting toward herbals and these are very costly, adding that they are planning to introduce herbal on commercial basis. He said we have over 190 plants and flowers which were being used in herbal medicines.The media visited NARC Agricultural and Biological Engineering Institute (ABEI) where a number of farm machines were displayed whereby they were briefed about farm machinery including olive extraction machine, wheat straw chopper, and sisal decorticator with practical demonstration.Ispaghol Processing Plant was also seen by the Media which is a very much usefull technology for Ispahgol Processing especially in Southern Punajb and Sindh Areas where Ispaghol is cultivated widely.

Portable Solar Irrigtion System developed by ABEI, NARC was also shown and intrtoduced to the visitors.Briefing about solar system, Media was told that it was developed and demonstrated as pilot project at Chakri.

Solar drying technology for fruit and vegetables to manufacture value added products was also demonstrated.On-going research work on different fruits plants in green houses was also presented.

Electronic & Print Media also visited Field Cultivation Areas of Soybean Crop, While briefing to the participants about Soybean Cultivation at NARC, the media persons were told that keeping in view of the importance of soybean crop and huge import bill of soya meal and oil, Oilseeds Research Program of PARC has planted seed multiplication blocks of soybean promising varieties at NARC farm and also distributed seed to different Government Departments and farmers.

Objective of the activity is to revive and promote an important crop in the country in Potohar, KP and GB and save foreign exchange on the import of soybean oil and meal.Talapia Fish Sale Point at PATCO was also visited by media persons.

Angora Rabbit at Livestock Research Station was also visted where media persons were told that about Angora Rabbit Farming and its benefits for manufacturing of high value woolens which have got very good export potential.The visitors were also taken to Alternate Energy and Water Resources Institute (CAEWRI) of PARC / NARC and briefed about initiatives to explore the application of alternative energy sources to combat energy crisis.Media persons also made visit at National Reference Lab for Poultry Diseases (NRLDP), Horticulture Research Institute (HRI), Yogurt Production Plant and Bio-Resource Conservation Institute.

Role of PARC for promotion of Strawberry and Kiwi fruit which are high value cash crops were also briefed to the media personsWhile visiting to Honeybee Research Institute (HBRI), NARC, and media persons were briefed that NARC has practically promoted beekeeping with Apis mellifera in the country.

At present scenario, honey production increased tremendously. This is the success story of PARC for the establishment of this species in the country. HBRI, NARC also improving skills of beekeepers, wax recycling for wax foundation sheets through training to agricultural extension staff, beekeepers, universities, research institutes and technical training institutes.Media persons shown their keen interest in agri.

Research actives carried out by NARC and ensured to highlight to disseminate new agricultural information / knowledge among farming community. Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, DG, NARC also paid vote of thanks to media persons on sparing their precious time. Gift packs were also distributed amongst the visitors.