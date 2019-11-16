PARC Variety Evaluation Committee approved 12 new hybrid maize seeds for cultivation

The Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) of Pakistan Agriculture Council (PARC) has approved 12 new hybrids maize verities for cultivation across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) of Pakistan Agriculture Council (PARC) has approved 12 new hybrids maize verities for cultivation across the country.

The approved hybrid seed verities having the yield potential ranging from 3% to 24% higher than the existing commercial hybrids.

Out of the total approved hybrid maize verities, two hybrids were developed by public sector called MMRI, Yousafwala, which were also recommended for cultivation.

The approval to new verities were given in the 7th meeting of VEC on maize, sorghum, millet and fodder crops which was held at PARC with Chairman, PARC Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Azeem high lighted the role of private seed sector for exponential growth of maize. He added that inter-cropping with legume is the need of the day to improve the soil health for sustainable maize production.

He also appreciated the role of PARC coordination to build the trust of people on the system in private sector as well as for convening three VEC's merely in 6 months. Honorable Chairman urged to use success story of maize as a role model for other crops in the country.

It may be recalled here that a total of 17 hybrids varieties of crops including maize, Lucern (Afalfa) and Sorghum Sundargrass were presented in VEC for approval.

In maize 12 out of 13 hybrids with yield potential ranging from 3% t0 24% higher than the existing commercial hybrids were recommended.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by the food Security Commissioner Dr Waseem-ul-Hassan, Representative from Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, Representative of Crop Life, Seed Association of Pakistan and different seed companies.