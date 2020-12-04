UrduPoint.com
PARC, WFP Join Hands For Promotion Of Agriculture In Desert Areas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:12 PM

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and World Food Programme (WFP) here on Tuesday reiterated their resolve for working together and strengthening bilateral cooperation to develop and promote agriculture and livestock sectors in desert areas of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and World Food Programme (WFP) here on Tuesday reiterated their resolve for working together and strengthening bilateral cooperation to develop and promote agriculture and livestock sectors in desert areas of Pakistan.

Consensus to this effect was shown in a meeting of WFP and PARC Arid Zone Research Institute Umerkot, sindh, said a press release.

A delegation of World Food Programme led by its Senior Program Policy Officer, Ms. Manuela Reinfeld visited PARC-AZRI, Umerkot and discussed the areas of mutual collaboration in order to promote the agriculture sector in desert areas for food safety and security of people living in these areas.

Director General PARC-SARC, Dr. Attaullah Khan along with other high officials were also present in the meeting and apprised delegation about the search activities conducted in the institute.

While, briefing about the on-going activities and future prospects of PARC sub-station, Dr Attaullah Khan told the WFP delegation, that PARC AZRI Umerkot was working on the reclamation of desert areas of Pakistan.

To eliminate drought and turning the barren deserts into grasslands, PARC in collaboration with the international development partners and donor agencies replicating successful agriculture and livestock models.

These models helped to create livelihood opportunities to the communities living in these areas, besides providing them food for daily consumption, he added.

The delegation also reviewed the research and development activities carried out by the research institute and its impact on local communities.

They took keenly interest in models being developed included fish farming model, kitchen gardening, advanced Irrigation and bio-gas plant.

While appreciating the efforts of researchers and scientists, WFP delegation expressed their interest to enhance bilateral cooperation with PARC to promote livestock and agriculture sectors.

