UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PARC, WFP Join Hands For Promotion Of Agriculture In Desert Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:37 PM

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture in desert areas

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and World Food Programme (WFP) reiterated their resolve for working together and strengthening bilateral cooperation to develop and promote agriculture and livestock sectors in desert areas of the countr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and World Food Programme (WFP) reiterated their resolve for working together and strengthening bilateral cooperation to develop and promote agriculture and livestock sectors in desert areas of the country.

Consensus to this effect was shown in a meeting of WFP and PARC Arid Zone Research Institute Umerkot, Sindh, said a press release.

A delegation of WFP led by its Senior Program Policy Officer Manuela Reinfeld visited PARC-AZRI, Umerkot and discussed the areas of mutual collaboration in order to promote the agriculture sector in desert areas for food safety and security of people living in these areas.

Director General PARC-SARC, Dr. Attaullah Khan along with other high officials were also present in the meeting and apprised the delegation about research activities conducted in the institute.

While, briefing about the ongoing activities and future prospects of PARC sub-station, Dr Attaullah Khan told the WFP delegation, that PARC AZRI Umerkot was working on the reclamation of desert areas of Pakistan.

To eliminate drought and turning the barren deserts into grasslands, PARC in collaboration with the international development partners and donor agencies replicating successful agriculture and livestock models.

These models helped to create livelihood opportunities to the communities living in these areas, besides providing them food for daily consumption, he added.

The delegation also reviewed the research and development activities carried out by the research institute and its impact on local communities.

They took keenly interest in models being developed included fish farming model, kitchen gardening, advanced Irrigation and bio gas plant.

While appreciating the efforts of researchers and scientists, WFP delegation expressed their interest to enhance bilateral cooperation with PARC to promote livestock and agriculture sectors.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Agriculture Drought Gas

Recent Stories

‘Excited to play in front of crowd,’ says Imad ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmir Committee, IRS sign cooperation agreement ..

3 minutes ago

Establishment of Sialkot airport by SCCI to enhanc ..

3 minutes ago

Gohar Ejaz to head FBR Complaint Resolution Commit ..

3 minutes ago

UAE sends third aid plane to support Gaza Strip in ..

11 minutes ago

Health workers hailed for carrying out polio eradi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.