PARS Shows Concern Over Increasing Environmental Pollution

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

PARS shows concern over increasing environmental pollution

Pakistan Agriculture Scientist Forum's (PARS) President Dr Abdul Wakeel expressed concern over the increase in environmental pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Scientist Forum's (PARS) President Dr Abdul Wakeel expressed concern over the increase in environmental pollution.

In a statement issued here Friday,he urged the government to immediately take the necessary measures to control pollution level in atmosphere as this was not only dangerous for human health but also for plants.

He said that cutting of trees,ever increasing traffic volume and exhaust of poisonous gases,burning of litter,heaps of garbage, crop residues, exhaust of dangerous gases from industries, factories are the major causes of environmental pollution.

He said that the government should launch special drive against smoke emitting vehicles.

He said that field staff of the agriculture department should also be made vigilant for provision of guidance to farmers about the hazard effects of burning crops on the atmosphere.

