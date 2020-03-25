Pb govt plans to introduce modern irrigation system

Punjab government has prepared a comprehensive plan to introduce modern irrigation system in the Province

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government has prepared a comprehensive plan to introduce modern irrigation system in the Province.

Official sources to told APP on Wednesday that the basic concept of the plan was to create awareness among farmers to make agriculture sector more profitable, to enhance productivity and to save the irrigation water from wastage across the Punjab.

The step was being taken to overcome the wastage of irrigation water in the Punjab. The new system will curtail production expenditures, enhance per acre yield, promote modern and profitable cultivation, help in land leveling and save electricity and water.

Sources said that under the programme, solar system would be installed for drip sprinkler irrigation in various areas of the province. It would save wastage of huge irrigation water due to outdated system in the province and keeping in view the gravity of the situation the Agri department will initiate drip sprinkler irrigation system to facilitate the farmers community of the Punjab.

The adoption of drip sprinkler system would enable the growers and cultivators to save irrigation water from wastage and increase the standard of productivity.

Agriculture experts said under the prevailing circumstances farmers should adopt preventive measures to cope with the wastage of irrigation water. They further suggested that government should also take effective steps for bringing revolutionary changes in agriculture sector by adopting modern irrigation system a gross roots level.

In Sialkot district, the drip sprinkler irrigation system was gaining popularity among the farmers for better and effective utilization of available irrigation water. Drip sprinkler system had been installed in various parts of Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of Sialkot district.