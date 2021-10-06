UrduPoint.com

PCGA Hails Govt Approval To TCP Intervention As Second Buyer In Cotton Market

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as second buyer in cotton market

Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), Suhail Mahmood Haral has lauded the government for allowing Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to intervene in the cotton market as second buyer in case of price fall to ensure stability

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), Suhail Mahmood Haral has lauded the government for allowing Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to intervene in the cotton market as second buyer in case of price fall to ensure stability.

It would go in favour of farmers and ginners by reducing the impact of single-buyer-cotton-market that had bothered the farmers and the ginners for years.

Mr. Haral expressed these views in a meeting with TCP Executive director finance Syed Shakeel Ahmad and general manager cotton Sher Muhammad Meher at PCGA House where secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and other officials were also in attendance.

TCP officials discussed important relevant matters with the PCGA office bearers after the approval of TCP intervention by the government as second buyer including procurement, cotton standards, payments and others in the meeting held here the other day, PCGA spokesman said.

PCGA chairman said the government took the decision while understanding the point of view of ginners and promised to extend full cooperation to TCP in honoring the relevant terms and conditions.

PCGA also assisted TCP and agriculture department's official team in visiting different ginning factories. Suhail Mahmood Haral hoped the government would procure cotton at good price to help speed up the revival of cotton crop.

Additional secretary agriculture south Punjab and other PCGA members were also present. It may be noted that intervention price for seed cotton (Phutti) procurement by TCP has been set at Rs 5000 per 40 kilograms of cotton, however, market price was around Rs 6000.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Agriculture Price Saqib Ali Shakeel May Market Cotton Government

Recent Stories

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for ..

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, l ..

Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

2 minutes ago
 Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake ..

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake money recovered

3 minutes ago
 ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

3 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail to send Emirati engineers to train at ..

Etihad Rail to send Emirati engineers to train at Herrenknecht Academy in German ..

13 minutes ago
 EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID Fr ..

EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Acr ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.