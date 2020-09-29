Peas cultivation should be started immediately: Agri Experts

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of peas immediately with the advent of October to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of peas immediately with the advent of October to get bumper yield.

A Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Tuesday that peas are used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of vitamins, manganese, fiber, and iron, etc.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people but it is also helpful for the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said.

October is the most suitable time for cultivation of peas. Therefore, the growers should start its cultivation immediately so that they could get maximum yield, he added.