Peas Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately; Agri Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:06 PM

Peas cultivation should be started immediately; Agri Experts

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of peas immediately and complete it during October to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of peas immediately and complete it during October to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Monday that peas are used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of vitamins, manganese, fiber, and iron, etc.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas over maximum area as its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements but also helpful for the growers to meet their financial issues, he said.

