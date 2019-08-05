Pest scouting must to save cotton

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) -: Agriculture experts have advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting twice a week to save the crop from the attack of whitefly and other pests.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Monday that the chances of pest attack increase during rainy season and its severity decreases after October.

He also advised the farmers to keep abreast of weather forecast regularly before taking up water regime for the crops.