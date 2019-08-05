UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pest Scouting Must To Save Cotton

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:18 PM

Pest scouting must to save cotton

Agriculture experts have advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting twice a week to save the crop from the attack of whitefly and other pests

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) -: Agriculture experts have advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting twice a week to save the crop from the attack of whitefly and other pests.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Monday that the chances of pest attack increase during rainy season and its severity decreases after October.

He also advised the farmers to keep abreast of weather forecast regularly before taking up water regime for the crops.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Water Agriculture October Cotton From

Recent Stories

Rehmani seeks UN intervention in worsening IOK sit ..

1 minute ago

Scientists create shape changing robot controlled ..

1 minute ago

Trump signs two year budget deal to boost spending ..

1 minute ago

Brazil &#039;would welcome&#039; BRICS-like bloc w ..

20 minutes ago

Smartphone App introduced to let users stay in tou ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea to spend 7.8 tln won for stable supply of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.