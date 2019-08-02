UrduPoint.com
Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Fails To Meet EU Renewal Criteria: Watchdog

Fri 02nd August 2019

Pesticide chlorpyrifos fails to meet EU renewal criteria: watchdog

The powerful pesticide chlorpyrifos fails to meet European Union standards required for its approval to be renewed next year, the EU's food safety watchdog said Friday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The powerful pesticide chlorpyrifos fails to meet European Union standards required for its approval to be renewed next year, the EU's food safety watchdog said Friday.

Chlorpyrifos, used in fruit and vegetable production, is being evaluated under the EU's peer review system for approval of pesticides led by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

"The pesticide chlorpyrifos does not meet the criteria required by legislation for the renewal of its approval in the European Union," EFSA said.

The approval period expires in January next year, the statement said.

"EFSA has identified concerns about possible genotoxic effects as well as neurological effects during development, supported by epidemiological data indicating effects in children," it said.

It added it was impossible to set a safe exposure level for the pesticide.

A source within the European Commission, the EU's executive arm which asked EFSA to review the issue, told AFP in June it was unlikely the pesticide would see its approval renewed "because of the evident concerns."To be marketed in the EU, a chemical substance must be approved by a committee of experts made up of the bloc's 28 member countries and headed by the Commission.

Individual countries must then decide whether to approve or not products containing such substances.

