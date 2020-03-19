Pesticide training schedule cancelled

The department of agriculture pest warning and quality control of pesticides postponed a schedule arranged for training of pesticides dealers, renewal and issuance of licenses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The department of agriculture pest warning and quality control of pesticides postponed a schedule arranged for training of pesticides dealers, renewal and issuance of licenses.

According to Assistant Director Asrar Arshad, the schedule, including receiving of applications and training going to start from April 1, has been cancelled whilethe new schedule would be announced later.