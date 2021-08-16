Petroleum Association launches tree plantation drive

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has launched tree plantation campaign across Bahawalpur distric

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has launched tree plantation campaign across Bahawalpur district.

President of the association, Bahawalpur chapter, Muhammad Yaseen inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a tree at Fawara Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association had decided to launch tree plantation drive across the country.

He said that 400 plants and saplings had been planted at gasoline stations in the district so far.