PFA Discards Spinach Irrigated With Waste-water

Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:20 PM

PFA discards spinach irrigated with waste-water

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) uprooted thousands of kilograms of spinach, cultivated on 180-marla area in Sabzazar locality here with sewerage and untreated waste-water, during a crackdown here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) uprooted thousands of kilograms of spinach, cultivated on 180-marla area in Sabzazar locality here with sewerage and untreated waste-water, during a crackdown here on Friday.

A special team conducted a raid on the directions of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana.

The PFA officials also inspected other 350-marla land in the area.

The PFA DG warned that the operation would continue across Punjab against cultivation of vegetables with untreated waste-water.

Naswana said farmers could cultivate non-edible crops such as bamboos, flowers and indoor plants with untreated waste-water, but not vegetables.

