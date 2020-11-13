UrduPoint.com
PFA Disposes Off 2000 Litres Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:02 PM

Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and seized 2000 litres adulterated milk which was disposed off

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 2000 litres adulterated milk which was disposed off.

The dairy safety team of PFA raided at Qureshi bypass chowk and caught vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The milk was checked through lactoscan machine which proved adulterated.

The team disposed off the 2000 litres milk.

According to Director General PFA Irfan Memon, the raids were being carried out on daily basis against adulteration mafia for provision of quality milk to masses.

APP /shn-sak

