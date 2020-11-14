UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:24 PM

PFF to host week-long activities from Nov 17-21, to celebrate World Fisheries Day

Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) on Saturday announced to organized one-week activities from November 16 to 21 throughout Sindh from November 17 to 21, to celebrate "November 21" World Fisheries Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) on Saturday announced to organized one-week activities from November 16 to 21 throughout Sindh from November 17 to 21, to celebrate "November 21" World Fisheries Day.

In a statement on Saturday, Chairman PFF, Muhammad Ali Shah said the World Fisheries day was celebrated every year on November 21 throughout the world by the fisher folk communities.

He said that Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, since its inception in 1998, has been celebrating this event every year.

He pointed out that around three million fishermen in Sindh and Balochistan depend on marine fishing.

He said the World Fisheries Day helps to highlight the problems of fishermen, and moves towards finding solutions to the increasingly inter-connected problems we are facing, and in the longer term, to sustainable means of maintaining fish stocks.

Narrating about one-week activities, he said the celebrations in connection with World Fisheries Day, would be inaugurated on November 16 in all districts of Sindh as corner meetings and various programmes will be held in all districts from November 17 to November 20.

All districts will hold rallies on November 19 while central rally would be held in Karachi from Regal Chowk to Press Club on November 21, he added.

