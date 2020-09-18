PFMA KP elects executive committee for Year 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has elected new members of executive committee for the Year 2020-21, said a press release issued here Friday.

The meeting of the election committee held here with Chairman, Haji Mohammad Iqbal in the chair was also attended by members of election committee included Haji Musarrat Shah and Mohammad Yousaf Afridi.

Those who elected from Corporate Group were included Mohammad Tariq, Haji Momin Khan, Ghani-ur-Rehman Khattak.

Haji Nizamuddin and Majid Firdous while those elected from Associate Group were Mohammad Naeem Butt, Sabir Ahmad Bangash, Shehzad Yousaf, Malik Muzafaruddin and Amjad Ali Shinwari.

All members of the executive committee have been elected unopposed while the election commission of the association has also issued a formal notification of their success.

The Chairman, PFMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Iqbal has congratulated all winning candidates.