PFMA Lauds KP Govt For Increasing Wheat Quota

Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Thursday appreciated the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial food Minister for increasing wheat quota for KP flour mills.

In the executive body meeting chaired by the association chairman Naeem Butt, the PFMA lauded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Food Minister, Chief Secretary and Secretary Food for increasing the quota from 6000 7000 tons and said it would address the issue of flour shortage in the market besides providing relief to masses.

More Stories From Agriculture

