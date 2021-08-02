PHA accelerates ongoing Monsoon plantation campaign

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA, Asif Mehmood has accelerated its ongoing Monsoon plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA, Asif Mehmood has accelerated its ongoing Monsoon plantation campaign.

PHA teams with the help of citizens and shopkeepers have planted thousands of saplings at greenbelts, medians and open spaces alongside various roads including Airport Road, Arid Agriculture University and adjoining greenbelts and other areas.

Advisor to the CM, Director General PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Ahmed Jappa and PHA officers also took part in the campaign by planting saplings.

The advisor to CM said, PHA was striving to reduce air pollution and make the city green.

He said, the authority was trying to provide an attractive and healthier natural environment to residents.

He urged, the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the monsoon plantation campaign launched by PHA a success.

Vice Chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain said, PHA had come up with a tree planting plan on the banks of Nullah Leh and Sowan river. As many as 25,000 seed balls were thrown on the banks of Soan River under monsoon tree planting campaign.

He said, all possible steps were being taken in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab to make the city green.

Seeds of locally grown plants in over 50,000 soil balls would be planted along the banks. The soil balls were being thrown over a 14 kms stretch and the tree-planting process was also extended to Soan River.

The Vice Chairman said that urban trees could help reduce air pollution. Every citizen should plant a sapling and ensure its care as well.

The PHA was planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery particularly in parks and green belts of the city, he added.

To encourage citizens and different organisations, the authority had prepared a plan. Students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were also being encouraged to participate in the campaign, he said.

The PHA Rawalpindi had also planned to develop 50 Miyawaki urban forests in different city areas, he added.

According to a PHA spokesman, maximum saplings would be planted under the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign at different locations.

She informed that thousands of saplings were also distributed free of cost among the citizens.

395