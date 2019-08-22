PHA appeals students to join plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua urged students and NGO activists to join the plantation drive to make Pakistan greener.

He said this during plantation of saplings and trees on the green belts and parks in the city on Thursday.

Janjua said that plantation was the need of the hour and government was working on it as one of its top priorities.

He said no campaign could succeed without active support of people.

MPA Zaheer Ud Din Khan Alizai said that government was executing the plantation drive with enthusiasm.

Saplings and trees were planted at Naqshband colony, Eidgah Chowk, Shamsabad green belt, and Pir Khursheed colony park.

Saplings were also distributed among the people and Dua was made for success of the plantation drive.