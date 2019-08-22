UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Appeals Students To Join Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:29 PM

PHA appeals students to join plantation drive

Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua urged students and NGO activists to join the plantation drive to make Pakistan greener

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua urged students and NGO activists to join the plantation drive to make Pakistan greener.

He said this during plantation of saplings and trees on the green belts and parks in the city on Thursday.

Janjua said that plantation was the need of the hour and government was working on it as one of its top priorities.

He said no campaign could succeed without active support of people.

MPA Zaheer Ud Din Khan Alizai said that government was executing the plantation drive with enthusiasm.

Saplings and trees were planted at Naqshband colony, Eidgah Chowk, Shamsabad green belt, and Pir Khursheed colony park.

Saplings were also distributed among the people and Dua was made for success of the plantation drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Top

Recent Stories

Continued curfew in occupied Kashmir could result ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt to devise latest monitoring system: Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Forest land retrieved in Layyah

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan Celebrates 100 Years of Independence F ..

2 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi urges UN to take notice of Ra ..

6 minutes ago

KP IGP directs payment of polio duty to police off ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.