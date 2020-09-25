UrduPoint.com
PHA Completes Plantation Of Over 3000 Mature Trees

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:34 PM

PHA completes plantation of over 3000 mature trees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed plantation of over 3000 mature trees including pilkhan trees at main roads of the city.

The tree plantation drive is continued while provision of water to saplings was also being ensured, Director General PHA Dr Abid Mahmood expressed these views during visit to green belts and roads here on Friday.

He said that more pilkhan trees were being planted at Sahoo chowk. Monsoon tree plantation drive and clean and green drive were underway in a better way.

DG PHA said that horticulture staff and gardeners were busy in tree-plantation at green belts where needed and hailed their efforts.

APP /sak

More Stories From Agriculture

