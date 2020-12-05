UrduPoint.com
PHA Decides To Start Tree Plantation At Various Points Of City: Chairman PHA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:35 PM

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that PHA has decided to start tree plantation at different roads of entry and exit points of the city under the clean and green Pakistan program to give green and environmental pollution free country to the next generation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that PHA has decided to start tree plantation at different roads of entry and exit points of the city under the clean and green Pakistan program to give green and environmental pollution free country to the next generation.

During a meeting with Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood here on Saturday, Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that tree plantation campaign would be launched at BCG Chowk, Chowk Shah Abbas, Bahawalpur Bypass, Chowk Kumharanwala, Sui Gas road and Samijabad.

He said that a comprehensive plan was being made for this purpose.

He informed commissioner that PHA has already completed plantation of 2000 shady trees at different points of the city and best care was being ensured for survival of these trees. He lauded the commissioner for his interest and support in tree plantation campaign to make city green and environmental pollution free.

Chairman PHA added that more trees would be planted under public-private partnership. He said that PHA utilizing all possible resources to plant maximum trees, flowers and provide recreational spots to citizens.

