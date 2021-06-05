UrduPoint.com
PHA Distributes Free Saplings On World Environment Day

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) distributed free saplings, plants in various parks and public spots of provincial capital to mark World Environment Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) distributed free saplings, plants in various parks and public spots of provincial capital to mark World Environment Day.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi along with other officials planted saplings at Liberty Roundabout and distributed free saplings among children, pedestrians, and others on the carts specially designed by the department. He said that department's special carts were distributing free sapling among citizens at Liberty, Grater Iqbal Park and other places.

The DG urged the citizens to take part actively in the current PHA plantation drive and plant at-least two plants in their places. He said that survival of human's life depends on protection of environment, adding that maximum tree plantation were needed to tackle the ongoing environment conditions.

The PHA successfully completed 51 Miyawaki Urban Forests projects in various parts of Lahore already. After the successful completion of urban forests, the PHA started working on identifying more such spots, where urban forests could be established, he said and added that around 25 to 30 urban forest would be planted in the city.

He mentioned that cleaning process of green belts, trees and plants was being carried out on daily basis under the clean & green campaign and green waste generated from cleaning of parks and green belts would be used as a fertilizer for growing plants.

