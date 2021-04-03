PHA distributes free saplings to citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday distributed free saplings to citizens under its ongoing spring tree plantation campaign.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi along with other officials distributed free saplings and face masks among children, pedestrians, and others on the carts specially designed by the department at various points in the city.

He said that free saplings distribution camps would also be set up at different places of the city.

The PHA DG urged the citizens to take part actively in the current PHA plantation drive and plant at-least twoplants in their places.