PHA gears up tree plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has geared up 'Clean and Green Punjab' plantation campaign with logo of 'Har Bashar: Do Shajar' (Everyone should plant at least two trees)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has geared up 'Clean and Green Punjab ' plantation campaign with logo of 'Har Bashar: Do Shajar' (Everyone should plant at least two trees).

In this connection, the PHA is organising various tree plantation events in which various dignitaries and celebrities are planting saplings in different localities of the provincial capital, according to a PHA spokesperson here on Saturday.

Continuing with national tree plantation drive, she added that the PHA invited legendary actor Moammar Rana and former cricketer Shafqat Rana to plant saplings at Jillani Park on Saturday.

Moammar Rana appreciated the role of PHA in making Lahore green by planting plants and trees along the city roads.

PHA Director-General Ghulam Fareed said that the Authority was providing saplings free of cost to citizens during the monsoon campaign. Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, he added.

The plantation ceremony was attended by PHA Additional Director General Amjad Basheer, Director Horticulture Akhtar Mehmood, Project Director Horticulture Jillani Park Azhar Ali and a number of people from various walks of life.